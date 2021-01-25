Academic Minute
Redlined Neighborhoods and Health Outcomes

Social inequalities and health match up together on maps of Memphis. In today's Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week, Kendra Hotz looks into why. Hotz is an associate professor of religious studies at Rhodes. A transcript of this podcast is here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

