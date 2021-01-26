Academic Minute
Black Communities and Law Enforcement

How do we heal the divide between Black communities and law enforcement? In today's Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week, Duane T. Loynes Sr. looks for answers. Loynes is an assistant professor of urban studies and Africana studies at Rhodes. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

