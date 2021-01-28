Academic Minute
Parents of LGBTQ Youth

Not all parents know how to support their LGBTQ youth. In today's Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week, Joshua Goodman examines an online intervention tool that can help. Goodman is an assistant professor of psychology at Rhodes. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

