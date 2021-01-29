Academic Minute
Parents and Virtual Learning During COVID-19

Parents have been substituting as teachers during the pandemic. In today's Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week, Aixa Marchand documents the challenges of this for essential workers and others. Marchand is an assistant professor of psychology and educational studies at Rhodes. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

