Tradition and Environmentalism in Bali

The environment we have today will nurture future generations. In today's Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Hao Huang looks at environmentalism and music in a sacred way. Huang is a professor of humanities at Scripps. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

