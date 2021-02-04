Academic Minute
News Echo Chambers

Are news echo chambers really a bad thing? In today's Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Yuval Avnur takes a two-pronged approach to this question. Avnur is a professor of philosophy at Scripps. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

 

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

