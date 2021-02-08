Academic Minute
Campaign Finance Reform

Money is always a big factor in political discussions. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Rochester's David Primo wonders if our fears are overblown. Primo is a professor of political science and business administration at Rochester and co-author of Campaign Finance and American Democracy: What the Public Really Thinks and Why It Matters (University of Chicago Press). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

