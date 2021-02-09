Academic Minute
Gender-Neutral Language

How do languages of the past stack up to today’s new social norms? In today's Academic Minute, Berklee College of Music's Deborah Bennett explores limits of teaching languages with only masculine or feminine pronouns. Bennett is a professor of liberal arts at Berklee. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

