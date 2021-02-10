Academic Minute
Fair-Weather Fan

The fair-weather fan gets a lot of contempt from the die-hards. In today's Academic Minute, Duke Kunshan University's Kyle Fruh wonders if these fans have it right after all. Fruh is an assistant professor of philosophy at Duke Kunshan. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

Physicists discuss threats facing departments and how faculty can respond

Reckless student behavior delays UNC Chapel Hill plans for some in-person classes

WVU's E. Gordon Gee noncommittal as lawmakers explore eliminating personal income taxes

After allegations of secret gifts, a chancellor emeritus is fired

New presidents or provosts: Austin Peay ECU Hilbert Hillsborough Kankakee McDaniel NC Community Coll

R.I. School of Design Ordered to Pay Alumna $2.5M

City Loses Lawsuit After Spending Public Dollars on Private University

Gannon U to Play ‘Black National Anthem’ at Games

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Back to Top