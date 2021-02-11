Academic Minute
CogTracer

Do you remember everyone you interacted with in the last few days? In today's Academic Minute, Florida International University's Jacqueline Evans discusses memory and contract tracing during COVID-19. Evans is an associate professor of psychology at Florida International. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

