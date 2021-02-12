Academic Minute
St. Valentine

The history of Valentine’s Day might not match up with our current incarnation. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Southern California's Lisa Bitel delves into the past to find St. Valentine’s origin story. Bitel is a professor of history and religion at USC Dornsife. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

