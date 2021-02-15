Academic Minute
Food Waste

How do we waste less food? In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Beth Feingold explains how a lot of food waste happens before it gets to the store. Feingold is an associate professor in the school of public health at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

U of Tennessee pharmacy student suing over 'vague' professionalism codes

English departments rethink what to call themselves

Evolving patchwork of approaches for how states prioritize educators for COVID vaccines raises equit

New University of Maryland Global Campus president takes over as online universities are at a pivota

Two ways colleges can build better paths toward student success (opinion)

N.H. Professor Resigns Amid Twitter Probe

A Wish List | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Students at 2 More Colleges Have the COVID-19 Variant

Education Department Closes Princeton Investigation

Back to Top