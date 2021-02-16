Ep. 38: Combatting Cheating in the COVID Era

 In this episode, find out about the increase in academic violations, what’s causing it, and how university officials are and should be responding to it. 

Many colleges are seeing increases in reports of academic misconduct. In this episode, North Carolina State University’s Bradley Davis discusses a nearly three-fold increase in academic violations, what’s causing it, and how university officials are responding to it. And two national experts, David Rettinger and Kate McConnell, explore steps faculty members and administrators can take both to minimize cheating and to build a culture of academic integrity – with the goal of improving student learning at the same time.

