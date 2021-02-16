Academic Minute
Public Guide to COVID-19 Retweets

Effective messaging is key in total’s digital world. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Jeannette Sutton explores how to reach the target audience. Sutton is an associate professor and director of graduate studies in the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

