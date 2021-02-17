Academic Minute
Testing for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Early detection is critical for combating Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Bijan Dey looks into better testing methods. Dey is a principal investigator at the RNA Institute at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

