Academic Minute
A New Age of Discovery

Space is a vast wealth of exploration opportunities. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Mustafa Aksoy delves into addressing challenges to aid space explorers. Aksoy is an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

