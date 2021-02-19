Academic Minute
Artificial Intelligence

Do you trust artificial intelligence? In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Theresa A. Pardo examines the avenues to helping people trust computer intelligence. Pardo is director of the Center for Technology in Government and a research associate professor at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

