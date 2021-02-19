This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an Interview with Arjun Singh, chief strategy officer at the assessment company Turnitin. In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Singh discusses the company's plagiarism-detection platform and database and some of its lesser-known services.

