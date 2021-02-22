Academic Minute
Men, Madness and Marriage in 19th-Century France

Divorce is not pleasant, but can be beneficial. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Redlands Week, Jessie Hewitt looks into madness and marriage in a historical context. Hewitt is an assistant professor of history at Redlands. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

