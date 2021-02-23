Academic Minute
Inequality and Health Care

The pandemic has brought the ties between health and social inequalities to the fore. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Redlands Week, Jennifer Nelson shows that these links are not new. Nelson is a professor of women's, gender and sexuality studies at Redlands. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

