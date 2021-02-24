Academic Minute
The Space Between Living and Dead

More powerful brain scans can lead to changes in declarations of brain death. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Redlands Week, Tim Seiber takes a look inside our heads for more. Seiber is an associate professor of science and media studies at Redlands. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

