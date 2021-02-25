Academic Minute
Women and the Hollywood Press Corps

Women journalists have faced many questions about their legitimacy. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Redlands Week, Kathy Feeley describes how one group of women journalists fought through. Feeley is a professor of history at Redlands. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

Debate about kneeling during anthem continues at Bluefield College

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

ETS unveils a new TOEFL but keeps the old TOEFL

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Investigation finds no policy violations when police were called on a black student

More Bad News for Student Mental Health

Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker

A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)

Back to Top