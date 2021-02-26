Academic Minute
The Study Abroad Video Contest

Are student travel videos giving the wrong impression? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Redlands Week, Kelly Hankin discusses a new trend in the study abroad industry. Hankin is a professor of film studies at Redlands. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

Publisher Pearson tries to tackle systemic racism in higher ed

ACT admits that test-optional admissions isn't going away

Vaccinate Against Cheating With Authentic Assessment

"Borrowers" | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Biden Announces More Education Department Appointees

Black students trust college leadership less than white peers

TIAA Appoints Bank Executive as New CEO

Harvard Affirmative Action Case Appealed to Supreme Court

Instead of Surveillance, Try an Ethic of Care | Just Visiting

Back to Top