Academic Minute
Using Media to Spur Entrepreneurship

Do the media impact the start-up economy? In today's Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week, Angelino Viceisza looks into the shark tank to find out. Viceisza is an associate professor in the department of economics at Spelman. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

