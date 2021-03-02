Academic Minute
Black Girls and Women in Mathematics

Black women majoring in math can feel very isolated. In today's Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week, Viveka Borum Brown explores why. Brown is an associate professor in the department of mathematics at Spelman. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

Provision in COVID-19 relief bill would ease incentives for for-profits to target veterans

College Basketball Analyst Allegedly Doxxed Professors

Criminal initiative targeting scholars who allegedly hid Chinese funding and affiliations comes unde

Common Application data show most applicants are not submitting test scores

Texas Donors Threatened to Pull Gifts Over Fight Song

St. Bonaventure president remembered as larger-than-life personality after long battle with COVID-19

Bob Jones University Drops Mask Mandate

Saint Mary's Removes Statue by Nazi-Approved Sculptor

Modular Degrees | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top