Ep. 39: Introducing "Student Voice"

This episode explores Inside Higher Ed's news hub featuring student polling data, news and analysis to ensure that the perspective of college students is heard on the issues that matter in higher education.

Student Voice's editor, Melissa Ezarik, discusses the goals of the new collaboration between Inside Higher Ed, College Pulse and Kaplan, and shares the findings of the first survey, which examines whether students feel "heard" in their classrooms and on their campuses. And Matthew To, a senior at Cal Poly Pomona, shares his thought on how campuses can create environments that not only invite students to speak out but make them feel listened to.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

More Episodes

Ep. 38: Combatting Cheating in the COVID Era

 In this episode, find out about the increase in academic violations, what’s causing it, and how university officials are and should be responding to it. 

Ep. 37: Assessing Last Fall's Instruction, From the Faculty Perspective

Hear two experts describe and explore the numerous challenges higher ed faculty have and continue to experience as they teach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ep. 36: The Fall Enrollment Picture and Peril for Post-Traditional Students

We analyze the national data on postsecondary enrollment, with a focus on the particularly damaging impact the pandemic and the recession have had on the most vulnerable students.

Ep. 35: The Year in Review

This episode looks back at 2020 and the podcast's eight months of discussions about the impact of the pandemic on higher education and vulnerable college students.

Ep. 34: Serving Working Students With Innovation and Agility

This episode features leaders from Purdue University Global and Broward College in Florida, two institutions that are focused on offering credentials that work for under-served student groups, including students who hold down jobs while pursuing credentials

Ep. 33: Expanding Online Through Partnerships

Many colleges and universities have partnered with ed tech companies to help expand their online offerings. This episode looks at two different approaches to partnering online.

Ep. 32: Student Wellbeing During the Fall Term

Many colleges and universities wrapped up their fall terms before Thanksgiving. We spoke with officials from two institutions -- Paul Quinn College and the University of Notre Dame -- about their efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of students this fall.

Ep. 31: Cal State's Next Chancellor

Joseph I. Castro, Fresno State's president, will become chancellor of the California State University System in January. The system is one of the nation's largest, enrolling roughly 500,000 students across 23 campuses.

Ep. 30: The Pandemic and College Athletics

This year has been filled with challenges for college athletics, as programs wrestle with safety protocols, COVID-19 outbreaks, game cancellations and the elimination of some team sports amid widespread financial pain.

Ep. 29: Next Steps for Competency-Based Education

Some experts think competency-based learning could get a boost amid the pandemic, in part because of the flexibility CBE programs offer to students.

Pages

Topics

Popular Right Now

Common Application data show most applicants are not submitting test scores

Criminal initiative targeting scholars who allegedly hid Chinese funding and affiliations comes unde

Provision in COVID-19 relief bill would ease incentives for for-profits to target veterans

How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)

Texas Donors Threatened to Pull Gifts Over Fight Song

Modular Degrees | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Fayetteville State faculty criticize selection of chancellor who's backed school choice and Silent S

The Single Biggest Equity Issue in Higher Education | Higher Ed Gamma

Back to Top