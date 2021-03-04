Academic Minute
Race and How We Understand Color

How we perceive colors can have a big impact. In today's Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week, Myra Greene explains this statement visually. Greene is a professor in the department of art and visual culture at Spelman. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

