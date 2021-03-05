Academic Minute
Benefits for Black Union Widows

Black Union widows had trouble claiming benefits after the Civil War. In today's Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week, Brandi Brimmer discusses their postwar battle. Brimmer is an associate professor in the department of history at Spelman. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

