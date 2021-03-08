Academic Minute
GameStop and the Future of Platform Finance

Did you make some bucks on GameStop? In today's Academic Minute, Daniel H. Neilson of Bard College at Simon's Rock examines the fallout from the stock-buying frenzy. Neilson is an assistant professor of economics at Simon’s Rock. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

