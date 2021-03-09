Academic Minute
COVID-19 and Mortality

COVID-19 has affected mortality in one sex more than the other, but why? In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Florida International University's Chitra Gotluru discusses reasons for this. Gotluru is a Ph.D. candidate in medicine at FIU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

