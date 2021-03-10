Academic Minute
Wastewater and COVID-19

Tracking a disease is not pretty. In today's Academic Minute, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte's Neha Mittal discusses one useful way to track COVID-19. Mittal is a postdoctoral associate in the department of bioinformatics and genomics at UNC Charlotte. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

