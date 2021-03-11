Academic Minute
Women Working at Home During the Pandemic

Women are often seen as caregivers, which COVID has only exacerbated. In today's Academic Minute, Rider University's Allison Weidhaas delves into why. Weidhaas is an associate professor in the department of communication and journalism at Rider. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

