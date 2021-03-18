Academic Minute
Science and Communication

There are many challenges in breaking down science for consumption. In today's Academic Minute, Laura Guertin of Pennsylvania State University Brandywine details a solution. Guertin is a professor of earth science at Penn State Brandywine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

