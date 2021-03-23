Academic Minute
Using Fossil Plants to Measure Climate Change

What can fossils teach us about the future of climate change? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Brian Schubert digs in to look ahead. Schubert is an associate professor in the school of geosciences at Louisiana-Lafayette. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

