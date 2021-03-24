Academic Minute
Quantum Computers in Every Home?

In the future we may all have quantum computers in our homes. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Polytechnic Institute's Ji Ung Lee examines how we might get there. Lee is a professor of nanoscale engineering at SUNY Polytechnic. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

