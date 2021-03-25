Academic Minute
After-School Academics in an Era of Remote Learning

After-school education is taking hold during online learning at schools. In today's Academic Minute, Amherst College's Pawan Dhingra wonders if it helps or hinders children. Dhingra is a professor of American studies and faculty diversity and inclusion officer at Amherst. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

