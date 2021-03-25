This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an audio and video interview with Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class Technologies. In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Chasen discusses how the company adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom for virtual instruction.

