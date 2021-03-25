The Pulse
The Pulse: Michael Chasen of Class Technologies

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an audio and video interview with Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class Technologies. In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Chasen discusses how the company adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom for virtual instruction.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top