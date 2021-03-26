Academic Minute
Using Wastewater to Track COVID-19 on Campus

Wastewater is an early warning sign for COVID-19 outbreaks. In today's Academic Minute, Barnard College's Brian Mailloux samples this method for testing on college campuses. Mailloux is a professor and co-chair of environmental science at Barnard. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

