Academic Minute
Gun Policy: Individualism vs. Communitarian Values

Rugged individualism has had a large influence over gun laws in the U.S. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Anthony Fleming assesses its impact on the country. Fleming is an associate professor of political science at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top