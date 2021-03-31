Academic Minute
When the South Turned Off Red-Light Districts

Some Southern states cracked down on prostitution during World War II. But in today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Stephanie Chalifoux explores how sex workers took to the road during this time. Chalifoux is an associate professor of history at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top