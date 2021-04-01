Academic Minute
Chemical Evolution of the Universe

How were the different elements in the universe produced? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Nick Sterling explores a fossil record of stars to find out. Sterling is an associate professor of physics at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

