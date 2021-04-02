Academic Minute
Pyramid Model

What is the pyramid model and why can it help preschool classrooms? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Chelsea T. Morris explains. Morris is an assistant professor of early childhood special education at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

