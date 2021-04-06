Academic Minute
Digital Self-Harm

Bullies aren’t the only people causing harm online. In today's Academic Minute, Florida International University's Ryan Meldrum says other negative thoughts can come from an unlikely place. Meldrum is an associate professor in the department of criminology and criminal justice at FIU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

