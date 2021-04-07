Academic Minute
Open COVID Pledge

Battling COVID-19 takes a team of people. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Utah's Jorge L. Contreras looks into how some made a pledge to do so. Contreras is a professor of law at Utah. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top