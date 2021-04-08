Academic Minute
Objectification at Work

How does the culture of the workplace affect objectification of employees? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Virginia's Peter Belmi looks into this question. Belmi is an assistant professor of leadership and organizational behavior at UVA's Darden School of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top