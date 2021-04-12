Academic Minute
Deliberate Practice and Teaching

How do we make students more active in their learning? In today's Academic Minute, part of Penn State University Week, Bill Goffe explores this question. Goffe is a teaching professor of economics at Pennsylvania State University's main campus. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

