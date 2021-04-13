Academic Minute
Mapping the Classroom as Community

Professors can learn a lot by seeing how students are interacting. In today's Academic Minute, part of Penn State University Week, Justine Lindemann finds out how to do so. Lindemann is an assistant professor in community development and resilience at Pennsylvania State University's main campus. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

