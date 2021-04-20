Academic Minute
Charting a Path for Weight Loss

Many people are looking to lose their COVID 15 (pounds). In today's Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week, Colleen Novak examines a mechanism that might just help in weight loss. Novak is a professor of biological sciences at Kent State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

