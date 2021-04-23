Academic Minute
There is room for improvement in the design of trauma rooms. In today's Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week, Sara Bayramzadeh examines one such instance. Bayramzadeh is a professor in the health design program at Kent State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

