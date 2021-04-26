Academic Minute
In-Shoe Sensors and Robot Companions

Can a robot help seniors stay upright when friends are staying distant because of COVID-19? In today's Academic Minute, Stevens Institute of Technology's Ashley Lytle looks into this question. Lytle is an assistant professor at Stevens. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top